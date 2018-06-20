The artist behind Chicago's famous bean-shaped sculpture has filed a federal lawsuit accusing the National Rifle Association of copyright infringement by using an image of his work in a video advertisement last year
CHICAGO (AP) — The artist behind Chicago’s famous bean-shaped sculpture has filed a federal lawsuit accusing the National Rifle Association of copyright infringement by using an image of his work in a video advertisement last year.
The Chicago Tribune reports that Anish Kapoor’s lawsuit is seeking the removal of Cloud Gate’s image from the video and damages for copyright infringement.
A news release says Kapoor first criticized the NRA’s use of the sculpture commonly as The Bean in a March statement issued alongside the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety.
Kapoor says his sculpture has been “appropriated by the NRA to perpetuate its hateful ideology.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump administration pulls US out of UN human rights council
- 'Are you dead, sir?': Video shows ER doctor mocking patient who said he couldn't breathe WATCH
- More outbreaks of foodborne illnesses: Here’s what you need to know
- In secret recording, children in custody sob, beg for parents taken from them at U.S. border
- What separation from parents does to children: 'The effect is catastrophic'
The NRA didn’t immediately respond to the newspaper’s request for comment. The organization has previously said that “The Clenched Fist of Truth” video aims to prevent violence.
___
Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com