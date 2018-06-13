Police in Kingman have made an arrest in the theft of a woman's suitcase that contained $170,000 in cash

Kingman police spokesman Rusty Cooper says 39-year-old Jeremiah Peacey is currently in a Mohave County jail on two felony theft charges.

He and his 40-year-old girlfriend will also likely face additional drug charges.

Authorities say the victim forgot the suitcase in her shopping cart at Walmart. It was gone by the time she returned.

Cooper says a release of surveillance photos of Peacey generated multiple tips.

Investigators obtained additional information and apprehended Peacey at a home Tuesday.

A search warrant led to the discovery of a “significant amount of cash.”

Cooper says he did not know if Peacey had an attorney to comment on his behalf.