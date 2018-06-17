Police in South Salt Lake say an armed man has been fatally shot by officers after he killed an elderly woman and critically injured her husband
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (AP) — Police in South Salt Lake say an armed man has been fatally shot by officers after he killed an elderly woman and critically injured her husband.
They say a man took a couple in their late 70s or early 80s hostage at a home around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Unified police’s SWAT team and South Salt Lake officers responded to the scene.
South Salt Lake Police Chief Jack Curruth told the Deseret News that the suspect was fatally shot through a window.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Sally Hemings gets her due at Monticello
- Gunfire erupts at New Jersey arts festival; 22 wounded VIEW
- Clarinetist discovers his ex-girlfriend faked rejection letter from his dream school
- 7-meter-long python swallows Indonesian woman
It’s not immediately clear how many officers fired or what prompted them to shoot.
Police entered the house and found an elderly woman dead and her husband injured.
Their names haven’t been released by police and neither has the name of the suspect.
___
Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com