A judge has ordered an Arkansas woman to serve 20 years in state prison in the death of an elderly woman who was found beaten and covered with bite marks

ASH FLAT, Ark. (AP) — A judge has ordered an Arkansas woman to serve 20 years in state prison in the death of an elderly woman who was found beaten and covered with bite marks.

Prosecutor Henry Boyce says 56-year-old Jennifer Lea Collins of Mammoth Spring pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Wednesday in the death of 92-year-old Jane Sandefur of Cherokee Village.

Collins had been hired as a caregiver for Sandefur and was accused of attacking the elderly woman on May 11, 2017. Sandefur died a week later due to complications from her injuries.

An original charge of first-degree battery against Collins was upgraded following Sandefur’s death. Judge Harold S. Erwin sentenced Collins to 30 years in prison but suspended 10 years of the sentence and ordered her to serve the remaining 20 years.