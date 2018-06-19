The Arkansas Senate has voted to overhaul its ethics and conflict of interest rules in response to corruption probes that have led to a series of convictions and guilty pleas by ex-lawmakers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Senate has voted to overhaul its ethics and conflict of interest rules in response to corruption probes that have led to a series of convictions and guilty pleas by ex-lawmakers.

The Senate on Tuesday approved by a voice vote the changes to its rules, which include the creation of an 8-member committee that will handle complaints against senators by fellow senators. The proposal also requires senators to file more detailed statements of financial interest than is currently required by state law.

The rules also require a disclosure statement be read aloud if a senator is participating or voting in an issue in which they have a financial interest.

It will also require senators to receive annual ethics training each year.