BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas couple has pleaded not guilty to trying to arrange to have a circuit judge killed.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that 36-year-old Dorris Jenkins and her fiance, 21-year-old Adan Taylor pleaded not guilty Monday in Benton County Circuit Court to solicitation to commit murder.

Court documents say Jenkins was in the Benton County jail in May when she asked another inmate if she knew someone who would kill Judge Brad Karren.

The inmate notified authorities and later introduced Jenkins and Reed to an undercover detective.

Jenkins and Taylor were arrested in June 4 after allegedly offering the detective a computer tablet, a sound bar and an original photo of actress Marilyn Monroe in exchange for killing the judge.

An affidavit says Jenkins claimed the judge had been unfairly having members of her family arrested since 1997.

