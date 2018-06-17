There are 114 Democratic candidates vying for a seat in the Arizona Legislature this year

PHOENIX (AP) — There are 114 Democratic candidates vying for a seat in the Arizona Legislature this year.

The Arizona Capitol Times reports it’s the first time since 1988 that so many Democrats have jumped into the race, and it’s a 41 percent increase from 2016 when 81 Democrats qualified for the ballot.

The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office historical election results database says the second highest number of Democrats who have run for the Legislature in the past 20 years was in 2002 when 101 filed for office.

Charles Fisher, executive director of the Arizona Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, says the group’s goal is to saturate the ballot in hopes of getting as many Democrats elected as possible.

