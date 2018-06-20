LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s true, Pete Davidson says: He and Ariana Grande are engaged.
The “Saturday Night Live” cast member confirmed their rumored engagement to Jimmy Fallon on NBC’s “Tonight Show.”
Fallon put Davidson on the spot Wednesday, telling him he didn’t have to get engaged to Grande to come on the show.
Replied Davidson: “But I did.”
When Fallon congratulated him and shook his hand, Davidson said he felt like he’d won a contest.
The couple reportedly began dating in May after Grande’s breakup with Mac Miller. Davidson and girlfriend Cazzie David also split around the same time.
NBC released a pre-air clip with the “Tonight Show” exchange between Davidson and Fallon.