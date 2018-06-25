BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police say an argument between two parties in the check-out line at a store escalated into shots being fired in the Cortana Mall parking lot in Louisiana.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr. says crews responded around 6:30 p.m. Sunday to reports of a shooting in the Dillard’s parking lot.
The Baton Rouge Advocate reports officers were unable to locate anyone with gunshot injuries in the area but haven’t ruled out the possibility that someone may have been shot.
McKneely says the altercation began when two people began arguing while waiting to make purchases. The groups then went to the parking lot and exchanged gunfire.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Smart-home technology becomes the newest tool of domestic abusers
- A jogger accidentally crossed into the US from Canada and was detained for two weeks
- Trump calls for depriving immigrants who illegally cross border of due process rights
- Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
- British royal family is welcoming its first same-sex marriage
Police believe there were at least two shooters, though McKneely says he was unsure how many people were actually involved because they fled.