Apple is getting into business with the prestigious Sesame Workshop, giving a multiple-series order to the nonprofit organization

By
The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Apple is getting into business with the prestigious Sesame Workshop.

Apple said Wednesday it has given a multiple-series order to the nonprofit organization.

The shows will be part of a slate of children’s programming for Apple’s upcoming streaming service.

Apple said the long-running “Sesame Street” program, which airs on PBS and HBO, isn’t part of the agreement.

Apple has been making content deals with other big names, including Oprah Winfrey, as it prepares to compete with Netflix, Amazon and other streaming services.

