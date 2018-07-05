KENAI, Alaska (AP) — A Kenai Peninsula resident has created a smartphone app designed to connect anglers and guides with each other and to a hub of local fishing information.

The Peninsula Clarion reports Jim Voss launched his app Alaska FishTopia this summer, aiming for it to be the central source of angling information on the Kenai Peninsula.

Voss, a fishing guide and the owner of Alaska Boat Rental in Soldotna, says the app includes guide information, local events and the latest fish counts from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

The app also hosts the fishing exchange where anglers can seek seats on fishing trips and guides can post available seats.

Voss is planning for his app to include information covering the entire state.

