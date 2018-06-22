NEW YORK (AP) — J. Cole is set to perform at Sunday’s BET Awards.

A person familiar with the awards show, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to discuss the plans publicly, tells The Associated Press on Friday that the rapper will perform at the show.

Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled, Migos, Snoop Dogg, Janelle Monae, Miguel, 2 Chainz and H.E.R. are also performing. Oscar winner Jamie Foxx is set to host.

J. Cole, who released his fifth album, “KOD,” to critical acclaim in April, is nominated for best male hip hop artist, where he will compete with Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Drake and DJ Khaled.

The BET Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.