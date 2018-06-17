An anti-smoking group in Vermont is urging Montpelier leaders to make the city's downtown area smoke-free
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — An anti-smoking group in Vermont is urging Montpelier leaders to make the city’s downtown area smoke-free.
WCAX-TV reports the Central Vermont New Directions Coalition created will present a petition to the Montpelier City Council later this month. The group is pushing for a smoke-free zone that’s about half a mile long.
Coalition member Ann Gilbert says the organization is trying to protect families and elderly residents who visit the downtown area. Gilbert says a smoking ban is a big part of creating a health community.
The group has collected about 1,500 signatures so far. Most of the signees commute to the city.
Montpelier would join cities like Burlington if it passed a smoking ban. Burlington has a smoking ban at the Church Street Marketplace.
