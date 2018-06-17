The city of Anderson and its former mayor will pay $30,000 to a former city worker who alleges she was arrested while trying to deliver her mother's absentee ballot
ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — The city of Anderson and its former mayor will pay $30,000 to a former city worker who filed a lawsuit alleging she was arrested for trying to deliver her mother’s absentee ballot.
The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports the city will pay $20,000, while Smith will pay $10,000 under a May settlement.
Police responded in October 2015 to a report of a mishandled absentee ballot at an assisted living facility, where Smith was meeting residents.
Diana Priser, who was fired when Smith took office in 2012, alleges she was leaving to deliver the sealed ballot when Smith confronted her.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Sally Hemings gets her due at Monticello
- Gunfire erupts at New Jersey arts festival; 22 wounded VIEW
- Clarinetist discovers his ex-girlfriend faked rejection letter from his dream school
- 7-meter-long python swallows Indonesian woman
She alleges he tried to take the ballot and called police, who detained her.
Smith denies liability and says her lawsuit was settled to avoid a “costly legal battle.”