ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police have identified a man shot and killed after an altercation at an apartment.
Police say 48-year-old Geoffrey Sorden died Monday afternoon.
Police at 4 p.m. were called to a side street near Dowling Road and the Old Seward Highway in response to a shooting.
They found Sorden dead and a second man injured by gunfire. The wounded man was taken to a hospital.
Investigators say the shooting followed an altercation related to on-going activity inside the apartment building.