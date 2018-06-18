An Albuquerque woman who pleaded no contest to a vehicular homicide charge has been sentenced to four years in prison
Cynthia Silva faced up to a six-year prison term under her plea agreement.
She must serve five years of supervised release after completing her prison sentence.
Silva was convicted in the April 2016 death of 53-year-old Shirley Van Why.
Prosecutors say the 38-year-old Silva had methamphetamine in her system when her blood was drawn several hours after the crash.
In a statement to the court at her sentencing Monday, Silva apologized to the Van Why family and asked for their forgiveness.
Silva says she’s now sober, working and going to school.