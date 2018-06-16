A jury has convicted an Albuquerque man of stabbing to death his wife's ex-husband in 2016

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A jury has convicted an Albuquerque man of stabbing to death his wife’s ex-husband in 2016.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the jury returned the verdict Friday in the murder case against Terry Lee White.

Prosecutor Natalie Strub in her opening statement Tuesday said White’s DNA was found under the fingernails of former Bernalillo County firefighter Don Fluitt.

Fluitt was found dead on December 2016 in his garage. He was scheduled to appear before a judge to discuss child custody changes.

The newspaper reports White later told a fellow jail inmate that he stabbed Fluitt with a steak knife.

White’s defense attorney Sarah Plazola earlier this week told jurors the inmate was “avoiding prison time” by telling them that story.

Plazola did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.

