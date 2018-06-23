JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska is expected to receive more than $56 million in disaster relief for groups impacted by the drop in pink salmon numbers in the Gulf of Alaska.

The Juneau Empire reports the money is part of the $200 million that the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross is sending to struggling fisheries across the nation.

In 2016, pink salmon runs around Alaska dipped dramatically.

In southeast Alaska, revenue from pink salmon dropped 51 percent below a five-year average.

Gov. Bill Walker said in a statement issued Thursday that the $56 million will go to Alaskans whose livelihoods and lifestyles depend on the fish.

The money will be disbursed to nine fisheries in Alaska, including the southeast.

Fisheries in Washington, California, Oregon and the Gulf of Mexico will also receive funds.

