FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A ban has been upheld preventing a two-time champion musher from competing in an international sled dog race next year.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race officials finalized the decision Tuesday to censure Hugh Neff from running in the 2019 race.

Officials banned Neff in April because of dog care issues revealed by the necropsy of his dog Boppy, who died near the halfway point of the 1,000-mile (1609-kilometer) race between Fairbanks and Whitehorse, Yukon.

Neff had appealed the ban to a third-party review board consisting of a musher, a veterinarian and a community board member. The board met in confidential hearings earlier this month, deciding to uphold the censure.

Neff will be required to run the 300-mile (483-kilometer) race before he can compete again.

