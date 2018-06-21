MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (AP) — An Air Force base in North Dakota that’s been searching for a missing machine gun and some lost military explosives has recovered the weapon.
Officials discovered the M240 machine gun was missing during a routine weapons inventory at Minot Air Force Base on May 16. Air Force special agents recovered it Tuesday at an airman’s off-base residence.
The base released no other details, citing an ongoing investigation.
The Minot base also is missing ammunition for an automatic grenade launcher. It fell off a vehicle on an American Indian reservation May 1. Searches failed to turn up any trace of the container.
Col. Jason Beers of the 91st Security Forces Group was removed from command in May due to the incidents. He’s now with Air Force Special Operations Command in Florida.