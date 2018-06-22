BOSTON (AP) — A son of Massachusetts’ governor has been accused of improper conduct aboard a jetliner, and an aide says he will cooperate.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s spokeswoman, Lizzy Guyton, is calling it “a personal matter for the Baker family” and says Andrew Baker “will cooperate with any request from authorities.”
No charges have been filed against Baker’s son, who goes by the nickname A.J.
JetBlue says its crew on a flight from Washington to Boston was notified of an incident between customers shortly before landing, when it was met by authorities Wednesday night.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Melania Trump dons 'I really don't care, do u?' jacket
- Trump to propose reorganizing the government, targeting safety net programs
- Commentary | What’s behind Melania Trump’s ‘I really don’t care, do u’ jacket?
- Crying Honduran girl on cover of Time was not separated from her mother
- Koko, beloved gorilla who learned to use sign language, has died
No further details were immediately available.
Roberto Braceras, a lawyer for Andrew Baker, said Friday the son is fully cooperating and looks forward to resolving the situation.