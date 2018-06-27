AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — The Norwegian Refugee Council has urged Jordan to take in thousands of Syrians who it says have “nowhere else to turn” as they flee an advance into southern Syria by President Bashar Assad’s forces.
The international aid group said Wednesday that Jordan, which already hosts hundreds of thousands of Syrians, cannot be expected to shoulder the burden alone.
It says the international community must “offer substantial support,” and that aid groups are ready to help potential new arrivals settle in Jordan’s Azraq camp. The council says Azraq could house 80,000 more people.
U.N. officials have said some 50,000 Syrians have been uprooted in the past week of fighting in the Daraa province, on the sealed border with Jordan.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- French find "Ratatouille" ever so palatable
- New 1040 tax form is postcard-size, but more complicated than ever
- Jimmy Fallon responds to Trump's tweet: 'I've never called this human in my life'
- High court OKs Trump's travel ban, rejects Muslim bias claim WATCH
- Smart-home technology becomes the newest tool of domestic abusers
Jordanian officials said this week the country can’t accept more refugees.