GALLATIN, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee investigators say a couple provided bogus medical documents to try to get one of them temporarily out of county jail for doctor’s appointments at two facilities he didn’t schedule, for a diagnosis he didn’t have.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Sumner County grand jury last week indicted 30-year-old Camille Arendt and 51-year-old Tyris Brown on six counts each of forgery and three each counts of identity theft. Brown was also charged with one count of failure to appear.

TBI says that several times in 2018 and 2017, the Madison couple provided phony documents to the Sumner County Sheriff’s office for Brown’s temporary release.

TBI says Brown remains incarcerated in jail on unrelated charges, and Arendt was arrested Wednesday and booked into jail on a $20,000 bond.