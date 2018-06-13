The Arizona Game and Fish Department plans to provide the state's main facility for recreational and competitive shooting with a new building for shooters to check into the facility and buy items such as caps and eye and ear protection
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Game and Fish Department plans to provide the state’s main facility for recreational and competitive shooting with a new building for shooters to check into the facility and buy items such as caps and eye and ear protection.
A legislative oversight committee is scheduled next week to review the department’s plan for building a new operations center and store for the Ben Avery Shooting Facility in north Phoenix.
A submission to the committee says the department plans to spend an estimated $1,250,000 of federal funds for a new 4,400-square-foot (409-sq. meter) facility building to replace one constructed in the 1970s.
The department says the current building is too small, has layout constraints that result in long lines and has increasing maintenance needs due to its age.
