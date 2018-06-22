GENEVA (AP) — Diplomats say Israel has temporarily reduced its participation with the U.N. Human Rights Council, days after the United States pulled out.

The diplomats in Geneva, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, said Israel had “lowered” its participation.

Israel was not participating in the council plenary Friday, where its seat sat empty. The diplomats cautioned the move was not definitive and could change from day to day.

Israeli diplomats haven’t participated since a council discussion Thursday on discrimination against women.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu applauded the U.S. walkout announced Tuesday. The Trump administration insists the council is biased against Israel.

Israel is not one of the council’s 47 member states, but has participated like most other countries as an observer.