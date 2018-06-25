KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a Taliban suicide bomber has attacked a base in eastern Afghanistan, killing eight police.
Fared Dehqan, spokesman for the provincial police chief in Kunar province, says four other police were wounded in Monday’s attack.
He says the bomber was able to enter the base and detonate his payload among the security forces. An investigation has been launched into the apparent security breach.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Kunar, but the Taliban are active in the province.
