KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says 11 people including six civilians have been killed in a U.S. drone attack in northeastern Nuristan province.
Hafiz Abdul Qayum, provincial governor, says Tuesday that six civilians and five Taliban insurgents were killed in the Monday night attack in Waygal district.
Qayum said villagers and Taliban gathered to visit an insurgent wounded in an earlier attack when the house was targeted by the drone, killing both civilians and insurgents.
U.S. forces did not immediately comment on the attack.
In a separate attack in western Farah province Tuesday, an intelligence service official was killed by unknown gunmen, said Mohammad Naser Mehri, spokesman for the provincial governor.
Mehri said the attackers managed to escape and an investigation is underway.