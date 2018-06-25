PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The family of a Philadelphia police officer killed during a 2015 robbery of a video game store says prosecutors contacted to say they had negotiated a plea deal with two brothers charged in his killing.

Family members say they were told late Friday that Carlton Hipps and Ramone Williams would be offered life sentences plus 50 to 100 years in prison. They would be spared the death penalty if they plead guilty and give up their rights to appeal Monday.

Hipps and Williams are accused of fatally shooting Philadelphia police Sgt. Robert Wilson III. Wilson’s family said they disagree with the decision not to seek the death penalty.

New Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner made a promise during his campaign last year not to seek capital punishment in any case.