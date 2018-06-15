A couple linked to a string of robberies and carjackings in Florida and other crimes in Arkansas, Iowa and Illinois has been found in Mississippi after a car wreck
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (AP) — A couple linked to a string of robberies and carjackings in Florida and other crimes in Arkansas, Iowa and Illinois has been found in Mississippi after a car wreck.
Kosciusko (kahz-ee-EH’-skoh) police thought they were responding to a simple accident Wednesday night but found it was more than that.
Chief Herbert Drew tells The Clarion Ledger there was no tag on the car. Further investigation found the car had been stolen in Arkansas. Then, Drew says, police began getting related alerts to look out for suspects Lessie Earl Proctor and Annastasia Coenen.
Coenen was hurt in the wreck and taken to an area hospital.
Authorities found Proctor early Thursday. He faces charges including possession of stolen property and weapon possession by a felon.
Drew says Coenen has not been charged.
