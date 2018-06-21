HONOLULU (AP) — An 800-pound chunk of a battleship that sank during the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor is heading to Texas for display at a war memorial.

UPS was loading the piece from the USS Arizona on a plane in Honolulu on Thursday and flying it to California. The parcel delivery company plans to then drive it by truck to the Texas Panhandle War Memorial in Amarillo.

The piece consists of steel plate and part of the battleship’s wooden deck. The Navy cut the chunk from a section of the Arizona removed when the federal government built a memorial over the ship decades ago.

Other places like the National World War II Museum in New Orleans also have Arizona relics. But most are much smaller than the Texas piece.