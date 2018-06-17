Nigerian police and military officials say that six suicide bombers killed at least 20 people in northeastern Nigeria
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian police and military officials say that six suicide bombers killed at least 20 people in northeastern Nigeria.
Borno State Police Commissioner Damian Chukwu said Sunday that people celebrating the end of Ramadan were hit by the explosions in Abachari town in the Damboa area. He said that in addition to the fatalities, 48 people were injured.
Major General Rogers Nicholas said army that troops in the area can stabilize the situation and maintain general safety. He dispelled as rumors the suggestion that the explosions were from military artilleries.
The injured were taken to Damboa General hospital and the Teaching Hospital in Maiduguri.
