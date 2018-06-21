BOSTON (AP) — Five crewmembers from a B-17 bomber shot down during a mission over Germany in World War II are being buried together at Arlington National Cemetery next week.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says the men are scheduled to be buried with full military honors on Wednesday.
They were identified as Tech. Sgt. John Brady, of Taunton, Massachusetts; Tech. Sgt. Allen Chandler Jr., of Fletcher, Oklahoma; 1st Lt. John Liekhus, of Anaheim, California; Staff Sgt. Robert Shoemaker, of Takoma Park, Maryland; and Staff Sgt. Bobby Younger, of McKinney, Texas.
They were members of a nine-man crew of the B-17 shot down near Barby, Germany on Nov. 2, 1944. Three survived and were captured. One was killed and identified in 1945.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- In reversal, Trump orders halt to his family separation rule WATCH
- More outbreaks of foodborne illnesses: Here’s what you need to know
- Trump to propose reorganizing the government, targeting safety net programs
- Iran lists demands for improving relations with US
- Maddow breaks down reading AP story on 'tender age' shelters
The remains of the five were recovered in 2015 and 2016.