INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Five Indiana airports will share more than $13 million in federal grants to rehabilitate or extend runways.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Wednesday the grants are among $677 million in airport infrastructure grants the Federal Aviation Administration is awarding nationally.

Four of the Indiana airports are receiving funds to rehabilitate runways. Fort Wayne International Airport is receiving $5.4 million, Gary/Chicago International in Gary is getting $4.7 million, Eagle Creek Airpark in Indianapolis is receiving $2.3 million, and Kokomo Municipal Airport is collecting $360,000.

Paoli Municipal Airport in southern Indiana is receiving $832,500 to extend a runway.