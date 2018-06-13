Five Indiana airports will share more than $13 million in federal grants to rehabilitate or extend runways
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Five Indiana airports will share more than $13 million in federal grants to rehabilitate or extend runways.
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Wednesday the grants are among $677 million in airport infrastructure grants the Federal Aviation Administration is awarding nationally.
Four of the Indiana airports are receiving funds to rehabilitate runways. Fort Wayne International Airport is receiving $5.4 million, Gary/Chicago International in Gary is getting $4.7 million, Eagle Creek Airpark in Indianapolis is receiving $2.3 million, and Kokomo Municipal Airport is collecting $360,000.
Paoli Municipal Airport in southern Indiana is receiving $832,500 to extend a runway.
