DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Multiple people have been taken to a hospital after a fire broke out at a Family Dollar in Georgia.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the fire happened at a Family Dollar in Dekalb County on Monday morning and four people inside the store are being treated for smoke inhalation.
When firefighters arrived around 8:45 a.m., DeKalb fire Capt. Dion Bentley says they observed smoke and flames and performed a check of the building before sending in a fire hose. They were able to quickly contain the blaze.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Investigators with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also called to the scene to assist.
