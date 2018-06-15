Authorities say a third teenager is in custody in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in what has been attributed to a deadly game of 'Russian roulette'
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a third teenager is in custody in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in what has been attributed to a deadly game of “Russian roulette.”
Henderson police Officer Scott Williams said the male arrested as a juvenile late Wednesday could face charges as an adult including tampering with evidence and accessory to murder.
Two other teens, ages 16 and 17, were arrested June 8.
They appeared Thursday as adults with their lawyers before a Henderson judge who scheduled a July 2 preliminary hearing of evidence.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ownership of 750 pound, $372 million emerald may finally be settled
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- St. Paul raccoon set free after scaling 25-story tower WATCH
- NASA rover knocked out as gigantic dust storm envelops Mars
- Fresh seafood from U.S.? Dealer sold fishy tale at Inslee event in Washington state VIEW
The Associated Press is not naming the teens because they are juveniles.
Court documents say police obtained video of the body of Matthew Minkler in a kitchen of an abandoned house hours before it was found in a closet with an expletive reference to his name spray-painted on the door.