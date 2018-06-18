Police say a 36-year-old Des Moines man was killed in a weekend motorcycle crash in nearby Pleasant Hill
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say a 36-year-old Des Moines man was killed in a weekend motorcycle crash in nearby Pleasant Hill.
The Des Moines Register reports that Timothy Cooper was riding in Pleasant Hill around 7 a.m. Sunday when he lost control and was thrown from his motorcycle.
Pleasant Hill police say speed was a factor in the crash. Cooper was launched over a fence and found more than 500 feet from his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pleasant Hill Police Sgt. Paul Brown say two witnesses reported seeing the motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed. The speed limit for that section of the road is 45 mph.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
