CHICAGO (AP) — Three purported street-gang members from suburban Chicago have pleaded guilty to a 2014 sexual assault on a woman who was barely conscious.
A statement from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office says one of the men, 26-year-old Eric N. Cruz, recorded the assault on his cellphone. Prosecutors say the men laughed and flashed gang signs during the attack. They were at a friend’s home.
On Friday, 24-year old Daniel Hernandez Gutierrez of South Elgin and 21-year-old Jose L. Vazquez, Jr., of Elgin, agreed to a sentence of 18 years in prison for guilty pleas to aggravated criminal sexual assault. Cruz pleaded guilty to the same charge. He’ll be sentenced later.
Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon said their imprisonment will “relieve the victim of having to see her attackers again.”
