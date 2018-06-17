Three men and a dog were rescued from a boat that was sinking in the waters off of Long Island
PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (AP) — Three men and a dog were rescued from a boat that was sinking in the waters off of Long Island.
Suffolk County police say the Marine Bureau was notified around 8 p.m. Saturday that a boat was in distress in Patchogue Bay.
When they arrived, they saw the boat, a 1979 Mako, was almost under water.
The three men, all wearing life jackets, were brought on board the police vessel, along with a labradoodle.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Clarinetist discovers his ex-girlfriend faked rejection letter from his dream school
- Sally Hemings gets her due at Monticello
- Clarinetist wins lawsuit against ex-girlfriend who faked rejection letter from his dream school
- 7-meter-long python swallows Indonesian woman