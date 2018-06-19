Swedish authorities say that three men have died of the six injured in a drive-by shooting in the center of Sweden's third-largest city

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Three of the six men who were injured in a drive-by shooting in the center of Sweden’s third-largest city, have died, Swedish authorities said Tuesday.

Police in Malmo said two of the men — aged 18 and 29 — died overnight. Hospital authorities said a third man, in his 30s, also died. None of the victims were identified, in line with Swedish practice.

Three others had been injured — one seriously, Region Skane, the regional health authority for southern Sweden, said.

Witnesses told Swedish media that the men were shot as they left an internet cafe in the southeastern part of the southern Swedish city on Monday evening.

Police said a dozen shots were fired but no arrests have been made and they are looking for a dark vehicle. A police news conference was expected later Tuesday.

Feuds between criminal gangs fighting over territory have become more common in major Swedish cities in recent years.

The shots caused bystanders to scream but police quickly said there was no reason for the public to worry.