WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say three Kansas men allegedly made counterfeit money to buy Jordan brand athletic shoes.
U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release that 21-year-old Douglas Blocker; 22-year-old Cornelius Wilson; and 22-year-old Traevon McGairty, all of Wichita, were indicted Tuesday. They allegedly used a photocopy machine to make counterfeit money.
Prosecutors allege Blocker paid one person at a shopping center $480 in fake bills for four pairs of Jordan shoes. The indictment alleges all three men paid a second person $520 in fake bills for three additional pairs of shoes.
The three are charged with counterfeiting and passing counterfeit currency. Blocker is charged with another count of passing counterfeit currency.
