Federal prosecutors say three Kansas men allegedly made counterfeit money to buy Jordan brand athletic shoes

By
The Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say three Kansas men allegedly made counterfeit money to buy Jordan brand athletic shoes.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release that 21-year-old Douglas Blocker; 22-year-old Cornelius Wilson; and 22-year-old Traevon McGairty, all of Wichita, were indicted Tuesday. They allegedly used a photocopy machine to make counterfeit money.

Prosecutors allege Blocker paid one person at a shopping center $480 in fake bills for four pairs of Jordan shoes. The indictment alleges all three men paid a second person $520 in fake bills for three additional pairs of shoes.

The three are charged with counterfeiting and passing counterfeit currency. Blocker is charged with another count of passing counterfeit currency.

The Associated Press