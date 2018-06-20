Federal prosecutors say three Kansas men allegedly made counterfeit money to buy Jordan brand athletic shoes

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say three Kansas men allegedly made counterfeit money to buy Jordan brand athletic shoes.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release that 21-year-old Douglas Blocker; 22-year-old Cornelius Wilson; and 22-year-old Traevon McGairty, all of Wichita, were indicted Tuesday. They allegedly used a photocopy machine to make counterfeit money.

Prosecutors allege Blocker paid one person at a shopping center $480 in fake bills for four pairs of Jordan shoes. The indictment alleges all three men paid a second person $520 in fake bills for three additional pairs of shoes.

The three are charged with counterfeiting and passing counterfeit currency. Blocker is charged with another count of passing counterfeit currency.