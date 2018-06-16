Three people have died and two others were hurt after an early-morning collision involving two vehicles in southern Oklahoma

MILL CREEK, Okla. (AP) — Three people have died and two others were hurt after an early-morning collision involving two vehicles in southern Oklahoma.

The state Department of Public Safety said in a statement that the wreck occurred early Saturday south of Mill Creek in Johnston County.

Two passengers in a Lincoln Navigator were killed while a third passenger was flown to a hospital in critical condition. The 19-year-old driver of the Navigator was flown to a hospital in Denison, Texas, and listed in stable condition.

The motorist in the second vehicle, a 20-year-old man driving a Chevrolet pickup, died at the scene. He had no passengers.

Authorities have not explained how the accident occurred but it appears one of the vehicles failed to yield at an intersection.

