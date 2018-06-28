SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Wildfires burning in Utah have destroyed at least three homes and are threatening about a dozen others.

The homes were destroyed Wednesday by the Fruitland Shed fire burning in Duchense County southeast of Salt Lake City. That 20-acre (8-hectare) fire is estimated to be 75 percent contained.

The biggest fire has burned more than 3 square miles (7.7 sq. kilometers) in the wilderness of the Dixie National Forest in southwest Utah between St. George and Cedar City. Officials said Thursday that West Valley fire is threatening about 10 homes.

No evacuations have been ordered and no injuries reported. But crews say there’s been no containment and they’re worried about a forecast for hot, windy conditions Thursday afternoon.

Another fire, the Rough Fire burning in Box Elder County near the Idaho line, has also burned about 3 square miles.