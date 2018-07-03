KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — Officials were investigating after three gray whales were discovered dead on the shores of Kodiak Island over the past several days.

A Kodiak resident found the body of a gray whale calf on a beach near Pasagshak Bay on June 25 and alerted the Alaska Region Marine Mammal Stranding Network, the Kodiak Daily Mirror reported Tuesday.

A dead adult gray whale was found June 28 on another beach in the Pasagshak area. The network was alerted Monday to the body of another adult gray whale that washed ashore in Kizhuyak Bay near Port Lion.

While the number of deaths is not unusual, the short time span between the discoveries is concerning, said Mandy Migura, Alaska coordinator for the National Marine Fisheries Services’ marine mammal stranding program.

“In a short time, there have been three different reports,” Migura said. “It’s enough to raise an eyebrow, and we’re tracking it.”

The body of the calf was on the beach for a couple of weeks before officials were alerted, and it likely died after an orca attack, she said.

“Given that the tongue was missing, that is a likely explanation for that calf,” Migura said.

A veterinarian has conducted a necropsy on the second whale, but the results are still pending. Local network partners were investigating the last whale discovered dead.

The whales could have died farther out to sea and got pushed to Kodiak Island, Migura said.

“Maybe animals aren’t dying around here, but this is where the currents wash them ashore,” she said.

Samples from the whale bodies were sent to a lab for analysis. Migura asks that people contact the network if they see any stranded marine mammals.

Information from: Kodiak (Alaska) Daily Mirror, http://www.kodiakdailymirror.com