Police say an 18-year-old has been charged in the shooting deaths of three people found dead inside a Roanoke-area home

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Community members say the three young people killed this week inside a Roanoke-area home were friends and co-workers at a local restaurant.

Roanoke police have said they found the trio fatally shot early Tuesday morning. Authorities have arrested a suspect, 18-year-old Trevor E. Charles, but have not explained how he may have been connected to the victims.

The restaurant where 18-year-old Miranda Trump, 20-year-old Brandon Dekle and 21-year-old Cole Kennedy worked held a vigil in their honor Wednesday night.

The Roanoke Times reports Trump had graduated from high school just days before the killings.

Police say Trump’s father became concerned Monday afternoon when he couldn’t contact her. He began searching for her and found her car crashed in an embankment.

He contacted police, and an investigation led to the home, where police found the bodies.

Charles remains in custody without bond. His attorney has declined comment.

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com