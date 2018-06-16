Authorities say three Arkansas officers were injured when they attempted to arrest a man who was under the influence of methamphetamine and LSD

GOSHEN, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say three Arkansas officers were injured when they attempted to arrest a man who was under the influence of methamphetamine and LSD.

Police say it ultimately took nine officers to subdue and handcuff 36-year-old Kelly Jendeski late Thursday at an apartment complex in Goshen, in northwest Arkansas.

A Goshen police captain and two Elkins officers were hurt when Jendeski charged them after stepping out of an apartment.

A stun gun was twice used on Jendeski but had little effect.

He was given sedatives once he was in custody and then given another round of sedatives after being taken to a hospital.

He was being held Saturday at the Washington County jail on charges that include second-degree battery.

Online jail records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

