DOVER, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man has been charged with stealing 27 cellphones during a Delaware music festival after an iPhone app led police to him.
The News Journal of Wilmington reported Monday that 34-year-old William Rodriguez, of Miami, has been charged with multiple counts of theft. The Dover Police Department had received reports of cellphones being snatched from hands, pockets and purses over the weekend at the Firefly Music Festival.
A department release says one victim at the festival was able to track her phone using the “Find My iPhone” app. The app led state and Dover police to Rodriguez, who had all 27 cellphones with him at the time.
The newspaper doesn’t say if Rodriguez has a lawyer.
