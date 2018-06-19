Protesters rallied outside the federal courthouse in Reno in opposition to the Trump administration's practice of separating families caught crossing the U.S. border illegally

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Protesters rallied outside the federal courthouse in Reno in opposition to the Trump administration’s practice of separating families caught crossing the U.S. border illegally.

The Reno Gazette Journal reports about 200 people lined South Virginia Street in front of the federal building on Tuesday with signs and chanted slogans demanding Nevada’s lawmakers take action to stop the policy.

A number of activist groups organized the Keep Families Together Rally just south of the main casino district, including the Progressive Democrats of America Reno.

Vivian Leal, a volunteer with the group Indivisible Northern Nevada, said President Trump’s policy is inhumane, immoral and “un-American.”

A similar protest is planned in Reno on Monday when U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to address a school safety conference at the Peppermill hotel-casino.

___

Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com