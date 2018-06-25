LOCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) — Two workers have been killed by 800-pound (363-kilogram) slabs of countertop material that fell on them while being unloaded from a trailer in New York.
The Niagara County Sheriff’s office says it appears 11 slabs of Corian-brand material collapsed on the workers about 1:30 a.m. Monday at the XPO Logistics facility in Lockport, near Buffalo.
The men were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names weren’t immediately released.
A statement from XPO Logistics, headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, expressed sympathy to the victims’ families and co-workers. The company says it’s working with its safety team and local law enforcement to understand the circumstances surrounding the accident.
Corian is a man-made solid material produced by DuPont.