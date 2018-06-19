Authorities have attributed another death in Wisconsin to the storms that caused widespread flooding in the Upper Midwest
ASHLAND, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have attributed another death in Wisconsin to the storms that caused widespread flooding in the Upper Midwest.
The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office says severe thunderstorms toppled a large oak tree onto a camper on Lake Chetac, killing a man inside and injuring a woman and two young children Sunday.
The man is identified as 55-year-old James Pluff, of Redwood Falls, Minnesota. Sheriff’s officials say the woman and children suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital in Rice Lake.
The storms and flooding also caused the death of a 75-year-old man whose body was found not far from his pickup truck along a flooded road in Ashland County Sunday.
Relentless rain also caused flash flooding in Minnesota and Michigan where sections of roads and highways washed away.