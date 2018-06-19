Two police officers in Tennessee have been sent to hospitals after they were injured by cars in separate incidents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two police officers in Tennessee have been sent to hospitals after they were injured by cars in separate incidents.

Memphis police said Officer Jeffrey Creighton was in critical condition at a hospital Tuesday after he was struck by a truck during a traffic stop on Monday night. A man has been charged with aggravated assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Police said Officer Timmy Mitchell was treated at a hospital and released after he was his squad car was hit by another car while he was investigating a domestic violence incident on Monday morning. A woman has been charged with aggravated assault.

Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings said it “makes your heart sink when you hear of an officer being injured in the line of duty.”